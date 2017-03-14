'WTF is that?' Cristiano Ronaldo & Patrice Evra mock Rio Ferdinand on Instagram over his 'ridiculous' workout
Former Man U players Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrice Evra have one more time come for retired former Man u/England player Rio Ferdinand after he posted a video of himself doing a new exercise routine he termed bear crawls'. The exercise routine involves carrying weights while crawling up a path, bringing your knees up to elbows with each step, but his former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrice Evra found the exercise rather amusing and mocked him for it.
Cristiano Ronaldo bluntly commented : “WTF again is that???” Prompting Ferdinand to respond by telling Ronaldo to adopt the routine if he wanted to play until he was 50 years old .
Patrice Evra then joined in by inviting Ferdinand over to his house to clean his floor if he fancied an extra workout. See screenshots of their comments and watch the video below ..
