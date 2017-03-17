Wrongfully convicted man released after 32 years in jail

Wilson went in at the age of 30 when he was convicted of murder and now at 62 he is a free man because evidence had come to light that the prosecution withheld in the case all those years ago.
Superior Court Judge Laura Priver ruled Wilson had been deprived of his constitutional rights to a fair trial, vacating his conviction and ordering his immediate release.
His attorneys and students from the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent worked to bring the new information to light. The information they found showed the prosecution had withheld information during the murder trial.
Wilson had maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested for the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man in 1984. The man was sleeping in his truck when he was fatally stabbed. His girlfriend Saladena Bishop was also in the truck. Wilson's attorneys said the prosecution withheld key pieces of evidence concerning the main witness.
He'll now have the chance to see his 96-years old mother who had long fought for her son's release from her home in Missouri.
5 comments:
What now happened to those years of his life that was wasted?
God forbid bad thing. No amount of money or compensation can make up for the lost years
Jesu Christi!!!!biko enough compensation thou it won't be equaled to such a time.
chaiii nawa!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
