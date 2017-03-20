Wow! Unicef believes your frown is powerful and valuable, This is so innovative...

The proposed UNICEF-powered #endcuttinggirls photo-campaign is a new innovation that will annually compile thousands of facial expressions towards ending Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (wrongly called Female Circumcision) in Nigeria. For 2017, UNICEF needs all Nigerians to FROWN at FGM/C, From April 10th to June 27th. No one will be left out.
100 carefully profiled/selected Celebrities and media personalities will be required to Frown at FGM/C annually, by volunteering their placard photograph and autograph. 20,000 other model placard photographs and signatures will also be compiled for the abandonment of FGM/C in Nigeria starting from Lagos State, then followed closely by the FGM/C high-prevalence states (Osun, Imo, Ekiti, Oyo and ebonyi State). Thousands of other interested participants will be encouraged to join the campaign from any location VIA @endcuttinggirls on twitter and instagram. more details of this campaign will be unveiled on the 30th of march, 2017 in Lagos State.
Though these signed "FROWNS" when compiled will be creatively used on Social Media and also in communities where FGM/C is still practiced to solicit commitments towards its abandonment, but also, the most powerful FROWNS will be selected and be used for yet-to-be-unveiled special purposes. As part of efforts to achieve the SDG5 target 3 by year 2030, This innovation is driven by some UNICEF-trained young advocates using social media to campaign for FGM/C abandonment in Nigeria.
According to WHO (1997), FGM/C (Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting) is "any partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or any other injury done to the female genital organs for nonmedical reasons."
World Health Organization (WHO) classifies FGM/C in 4 types:
• Type 1 (Clitoridectomy): Partial or total removal of the clitoris, in very rare cases, only the prepuce (the fold of skin surrounding the clitoris) is removed.
• Type 2 (Excision): Partial or total removal of the clitoris and the labia minora, with or without excision of the labia majora (the labia are "the lips" that surround the vagina).
• Type 3 (Infibulation): narrowing of the vaginal opening through the creation of a covering seal. The seal is formed by cutting and repositioning the inner, or outer, labia, with or without removal of the clitoris.
• Type 4 (Unclassified): all other harmful procedures to the female genitalia for non-medical purposes, e.g. pricking, piercing, incising, scraping and cauterizing the genital area.
19.9 million Nigerian women have undergone FGM/C- a practice that has no known advantage.
With our FROWNS, we can say no to this harmful Practice. Together we will end Female Genital Mutilation or Cutting in this generation.
For more information on FGM/C, you may watch this video....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIMaCsjY1b8
