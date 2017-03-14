 'Would it be possible to expect a man earning ₦28k not to steal when he sees the opportunity?' Ben Murray-Bruce asks | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

'Would it be possible to expect a man earning ₦28k not to steal when he sees the opportunity?' Ben Murray-Bruce asks

The senator asked this question while reacting to the current N18k minumum wage...
Anonymous said...

14 March 2017 at 10:28
Omobola Adekitan said...

Ben,

Pls enough of this hypocrisy to play cheap publicity,pls start your crusade from ur unhallowed senate chambers ok,cleanse ur den of looters,marabouts n drug pushers before you send careless msg with dark selfish motive.

14 March 2017 at 10:35
14 March 2017 at 10:36
ogechi recheal anukam said...

Pleasssso,u pple should sumthing.

14 March 2017 at 10:39
BONARIO NNAGS said...

So you're making excuses for people stealing.
This man is a huge disgrace, what about those who earn millions but still can't resist the urge of stealing.
How much were you earning at NTA when you connived with JVC to steal from Nigeria during the COJA Games.
Imagine if all the people in Nigeria living below 28k a month took to stealing.
Give yourself brain Mr man.




. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 March 2017 at 10:40
Anonymous said...

Dear Senator, I really wish you will lead some day - Nigeria or another. You are sensible..

14 March 2017 at 10:54
Anonymous said...

Except that person is a thief like you. Return Akwa Ibom Tropicana project money.

14 March 2017 at 10:59
OSINANL said...

WHY NOT

14 March 2017 at 10:59
suleiman olanipekun said...

That is total disaster mehn... Meanwhile, you the National Assembly members are all ripening Nigeria treasury with your huge salaries and odas miscellaneous bills on this nation. Because,you the senators and honorable members are part of the people killing our economy with amount of money they do pay you peole. Haha...Kilode

14 March 2017 at 11:19
14 March 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

14 March 2017 at 11:26
RareSpecie Z said...

You are a Fool.
He only asked a question u Dumb Fuck.

14 March 2017 at 11:41

