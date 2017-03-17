World's most expensive Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai

The giant burger contained seven beef patties; one for each of the emirates in the United Arab Emirates, aged cheddar cheese and veal bacon strips in a saffron brioche bun.
It was prepared by Russell Impiazzi, culinary director at Le Gourmet in Dubai's Galeries Lafayette, and a member of Qatar's royal family, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani who says
"Two years ago we broke the world record by selling one burger for $7,000, and this year we wanted to top that. All proceeds will go to breast cancer awareness and free detection at an earlier stage."
The winning bid was made by Asma Al Fahim, founder of Dubai lifestyle magazine Villa 88.
The pricey burger was one of four that were auctioned, alongside several other dishes. The sale raised a total of $29,633.
2 comments:
I hope it will fill me till eternity... dee
Will I retain the taste for 29 yrs?
Will it extend my life for extra 29 yrs?
Lol
~Bestseller
