World's heaviest woman undergoes weight reduction surgery

Before she traveled to India for her operation, Eman weighed 1,102 pounds (500 kg) and she'd barely left her bedroom in more than two decades.
Over the last couple of years she'd been confined to her bed after a stroke severely impaired her speech and mobility.
Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala who headed the surgery said, 'her parameters are all stabilized, kidney is much better, electrolytes are much better. She has done well post-surgery; she's back in her room and taking liquids,"
He said if all went well, the intention was to take another 155 to 175 pounds (70 to 80 kg) off her weight before sending her home to Egypt within the next couple of months.
