Women in Russia are paying workmen with sex due to economic crisis

A local news outlet reported:
'Due to the economic crisis, sex is used to pay for traditional services. There even are special online communities for this purpose.'One such community claims that it is intended for 'mutually beneficial encounters.'
It states:
'Here you can swap services for sex. And, as well, offer sex for a service.If you need a service or goods, but you can't or don't want to spend money on it, you can do something.'Users can offer their services in return for sexual encounters and one male advertiser offered to carry out home repairs in return for sex saying:
'You get both pleasure - and renovation.' A female posted: 'Looking for a man who can do the wiring in my flat. 2 rooms. Sex 2-3 times in return. Anonymous. Girl, 26.' She didn't have to wait long, nine men responded offering their services.
