Woman who suspected her boyfriend of cheating shot him once in the penis and twice in the scrotum

Feigning ignorance, Flores called 911 and said she didn't know how her boyfriend had been shot, only that he had asked her to get help.
She gave herself away when without prompting, she admitted to police that she had shot her boyfriend because she suspected he was having an affair.
Her boyfriend told police that he wasn't having an affair and didn't know why she shot him, he wasn't even aware she could use a gun.
A search of their property turned up a revolver beneath the chair the man had been sleeping in when he was shot. Police also found a .32 caliber gun in Flores' Victoria's Secret bag along with a receipt that showed the gun had been purchased 10 days before the shooting.
'The fact that there were gunshots directed at the victim's neck near his head, and that the victim was sleeping at the time of the shooting and no argument was taking place, it is believed that the defendant intentionally planned to shoot the victim with premeditation', police concluded in court documents.The suspect is being held on a $750,000 bond and faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Source: Daily Mail
