Woman jumps into lagoon at Maza-Maza bridge in attempted suicide

According to the Daily Sun, a witness revealed that the woman was walking along the bridge when she suddenly got to the middle, climbed the rails and jumped.
Luckily she was rescued before she could drown by some men who were under the bridge.
“The thing happened so fast that we could not stop her. However, when she jumped, we called for help, prompting people under the bridge to dive in and rescue her,” said one of the witnesses, who gave his name as Emeka.
Another rescuer, Adewale said:
“We were under the bridge, when suddenly the woman’s body dropped from the bridge. At first, we thought she was either pushed over or fell over by mistake. We had to jump into the river and went for her. That was how we rescued her.”
To God be the glory.
APC frustrating Nigerians since 2015.
what's happening ?
Oh God where is your face? pls have mercy.
"Luckily"
For who?
She didn't want to live.
A lot of people are depressed. Let's learn to share with people in need no matter how little.Its really a pity.
Is it a competition? The doctor now this lady..... Haba
Teebilz, you see yursef? You see what you started? The thing is, your own was only gra gra and shakara O'. But these people are doing it actual.
Oya hol ya ear! Teebilz I say hol ya ear! Oya repeat after me... I Teebilz, "horseband" of Tiwa, do hereby declare as follows: that on the day I went to that Ikoyi bridge, I was not serious, it was 'mere' shakara oloje, it was all part of the drama, therefore all you people jumping into lagoons here and there, I no send una O', abeg mek'na stop, e don do
So help me God, Amen!
My name: Chika
so this is the trend now to jump into the bridge and lagoon okay na
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
Nna this thing is gradually turning to a regular routine though... The right people should be placed in those lagoons because this act is not ending anytime soon though....
What a pity, she wanted to end her life when God has not required it.
Many people are suffering depression, so much hate to go round. How would they get help when the world around them is bitter.
You are a wicked animal. Luckily for her existence and destiny. She definitely has a purpose!
No matter the situation, u shouldn't try commiting suicide
No matter the situation, u shouldn't try commiting suicide
What were they doing under the bridge. Smoking igbo I guess. Thank God they were busy smoking igbo under the bridge....hmmm. something positive coming from igbo smokers.
A failed mental healthcare system and a failing culture that likes to 'form' pretend that they care when they could not give a rat ass. If people care, force government to reform mental healthcare, some therapists do not believe in depression, to some it is shyness, acting out, not manning up, that is their advice. Educate people about warning signs and what to do, the signs are usually all over the place, withdrawal, irritability, mood changes etc The question is whether the government actually believe in contemporary mental health studies or thinks it is just people acting out, shy, dumb, weak
u really crack me up @Chika,honestly I thought about same 2day.
It seems we are beginning to see so many copy-cat suicide attempts.
It will be nice if the blogger do not post these things, give respect to those who are gone. I don't see much point in posting,
