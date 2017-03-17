Woman has her job interview canceled and the reason has outraged people

During the interview which appears to have been conducted online, the woman asked her interviewers what her salary and benefits will be if she got the job.
Her interviewers immediately took that to mean she did not care enough about the job and was only concerned about benefits, so they informed her right away they would no longer go ahead with her. According to them, they wanted someone who would focus more on "company goals as opposed to focusing on compensation".
The woman, whose name was given as Victoria Karras, was called for a second interview and the same thing happened. During her interview with the company called SkipThe Dishes, she asked them what her salary would be and here is how they responded:
“Your questions reveal that your priorities are not in sync with SkipTheDishes. At this time we will not be following through with our meeting this Thursday.”Victoria shared both responses online and it generated a conversation which led the company to apologise. One Twitter user wrote sarcastically; "we're really looking for more of a one-sided relationship where you care about us and we don't care if you starve and die", referring to the companies that wanted Victoria to care about their company goals alone, forgetting her basic needs.
SkipThe Dishes has reached out to the woman with an apology and an offer for a second interview.
Do you really think the lady did wrong by asking what the salary would be during an interview?
