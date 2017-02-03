Woman calls for man who threw acid over her to be executed (Photos)

A beautician in India who has been left with acid burns to her face and body wants her attacker to be executed as she fears she will be scarred for life.
The 26-year-old Tandra Makal on February 13, was on a train traveling from Baruipur railway station to Kalyanpur after work when a man wearing a black mask climbed up onto the side of the train and attacked her with acid.
In shock, Tandra screamed and ran around the carriage in pain before the train was stopped. She was rushed to a local government hospital, alongside other people who were also burnt by the acid.
After the incident was reported, police launched a manhunt and arrested the suspect, Swarup Halder, a local real estate developer.
Officer Krishna Gopal Malakar, from the Government Railway Police Station, in Baruipur, said:
‘We have registered the case against the accused. He has been harassing the family for the property of land and tried every possible way to harm them.
‘We have arrested him under sections 326 A (punishment for acid throwing), 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.’
Narrating her ordeal to Asian Press, Tandra who only separated from her husband last year, said: 'The attacker used me as a commodity. He was willing to ruin my life for his own personal gain. I’m a mother, I have a baby, who would take care of my baby if I had died? I want my attacker to be publically punished.’
See more photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment