A few hours ago, President Donald Trump made a stunning claim alleging that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election.
A spokesperson for former President Barack Obama has now responded to Trumps accusation calling the unverified claim "simply false.". Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis said in a statement;
"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."
Kevin Lewis son of Lia Mohammed
Son of a nut cracker
The mugu called Trump wants the story with the Russians to disappear. He should release his taxes, that's a quick way to absolve him of any shady ongoing
Sorry they stole my fuck today
Trump is just looking for a way to distract their investigations on him and Russia, he will continue throwing tantrums here and there just to divert their attention. The Americans know him very well, so they're not distracted by his frivolities.
