'Will you keep kwayet!' - Twitter users advice Bisola to stop shedding tears over Tony's eviction

Big Brother Naija Contestant, Bisola had an emotional breakdown as she watched Thin Tall Tony get evicted from the show on Sunday night, She was inconsolable, especially as she watched him walk out of the doors, and indirectly, her life. Although she's emotionally invested in Tony, she doesn't know she was a pawn in his game. Twitter users blasted her display of emotion. See more tweets after the cut...
4 comments:
Judginas Naija people everywhere..
I can only pick 2 of the tweet that made sense..
If Bisola didn't cry that way all the Judginas will say she's a Bitch & wanna move on to Bally which actually happened yesterday when I was watching..
A friend said I wanna see tears on Bisola Face to really be sure she wasn't faking it...
And the other sensible one is Don't cry again Naija fought 4 U not 2 be deceived again..
In all TTT played himself for not being real in the House & I thot the game is all abt realness.
I thought Bisola was over TTT already and moved on to another guy?
