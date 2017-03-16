Wife exposes best friend who has been sleeping and sending raunchy photos to her husband (photos)

A frustrated Kenyan woman identified Ann Ahenda has exposed her best friend on social media after seeing evidence of an illicit affair between her husband and Olivia Apondi Agutu, who happens to be her best friend.
Below is what the lady shared on a Kenyan Facebook group ‘Kilimani mums uncensored’
'I have experienced the true meaning of betrayal. I never thought this will happen to me. OLIVIA APONDI AGUTU, your place is in HELL We use to be best of friends with this lady, and our husbands are like brothers for almost 5 years now.only for me to realize that I have been smiling with a python.
She and my husband are having affair behind our back even though I know my husband can cheat I never expect it to be my best friend. after all, we have been through OLIVIA? spending days with you in the hospital and looking after you? And at that age with a 16-year-old daughter and four boys you are still sending nude photos? you are wicked for real'
