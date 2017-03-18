'Why take a paternity test when you've never met her before' - Nigerians ask Davido

Davido is in the news again for babymama related issues.
Punch reported exclusively that the singer already has a 4-year old daughter with an Ibadan based lover.
Davido in his defence has threatened to sue Punch but he also made a statement that's raising eye brows.
In one of his tweets, Davido said he's never met the lady before but he agreed to do a paternity test which came out negative.
The big question is, why agree to do a paternity test with someone you have never met before in your life and when the tests result came out negative, why continue to give the babymama money for up keep? That's what folks are asking on Twitter...
