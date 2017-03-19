'Why I don't flaunt my marriage on social media' - Singer Omawumi tells Buzz’r TV on Linda Ikeji Music (watch)

Singer Omawumi visited the Linda Ikeji Music studios for a long chat and we got her to spill a lot in this tell-tale interview. She waded in on celebrity feuds in the entertainment industry and revealed why she doesn’t flaunt her marriage on social media. Watch the video after the cut...
Asked about nudity in music videos, Omawumi condemned the act, calling it stupid but surprisingly revealed she could indulge in it if her body is right - assuming her husband’s people will let her.
She then exclusively revealed the title of her forthcoming album set to drop on the 27th of March and the state of her relationship with Waje.
Enjoy the video below true Warri style....
