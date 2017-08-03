Whose sisters are these?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
You could see that they lacks moral and culture, they live there life. Lost generation.
Freebornthroway the weeping guy...Fa $hion Disaster..D=m don Fine finish be dat O..
Kim kardashian's followers🤣🤣🤣🤣
Assuming Rihanna wore it linda wld be looking for the cloth to buy..To me it's not that bad..It's a bum short
Taking 'crazy' to another level😵
This is truely wat a distress jeans looks like in these recessive times....fashion statement.lol
First comment full of grammar
They are not as bad as the ones you promote Linda.
I guess they 're on rag day
Where is our freeborn oooooo?...:HE WEPT
Me like, they look a lot decent than most peole Linda celebrates.
end time is here, evil is celebrated every day. no matter who wears it, evil is evil, illuminatti influencing our young one. JESUS is the solution
Madness unchained!.
You just said it all...hypocritical world...cuz they not celebrities... Mtchwwwww!!!
God bless you...don't mind Linda
Exactly! Or any of the kadarshans...
What is wrong with what they are wearing Linda?Because they are not all those white celebs you their ass anytime they put on something worse than these?
This is just one of the several reasons most girls find it difficult to marry. Serious men don't look out for girls like this, they look for the decent ones and marry, while girls like this are just for fucking. Girls better grow up. This kinda dressing will get you a boyfriend and not a husband.
This is the reason why most guys are still single!...SMFH
No biko ...merited happiness
linda, were is our Freeborn the weeping master? Hav u tried to locate him if he is ok? Dis is unlike him o. Pls try to look 4 him cos he's most reason why i visit ur blog. His comments makes me laugh. Pls do somtin.
It's cool for me
Lovely concept.... Linda should open eyes
lovely summer outfit
Insanity
wow! lovely summer outfit for this hot season.lol, awon omo irole aiye.
Razz looking creatures. No matter how h*rny I dey, Based on Logistics.. I no fit kemen these type.
We plenty wey dey look for freeborn n stern ooo
Go for one of them for wife.
Nothing wrong with this.....having fun with their age
Exactly... Lost generation
Gush! Is like u are one of them
If any of my siblings just try to wear this, hmmm disown with immediate effect!
It's not a good portrait. Ladies are to dress nicely, cool and decent. God help the new generation
Weeping Freeborn and Apc scammersMissed him so much
Post a Comment
36 comments:
You could see that they lacks moral and culture, they live there life. Lost generation.
Freebornthroway the weeping guy...
Fa $hion Disaster..
D=m don Fine finish be dat O..
Kim kardashian's followers🤣🤣🤣🤣
Assuming Rihanna wore it linda wld be looking for the cloth to buy..To me it's not that bad..It's a bum short
Taking 'crazy' to another level😵
This is truely wat a distress jeans looks like in these recessive times....fashion statement.lol
First comment full of grammar
They are not as bad as the ones you promote Linda.
I guess they 're on rag day
Where is our freeborn oooooo?...:HE WEPT
Me like, they look a lot decent than most peole Linda celebrates.
end time is here, evil is celebrated every day. no matter who wears it, evil is evil, illuminatti influencing our young one. JESUS is the solution
Madness unchained!.
You just said it all...hypocritical world...cuz they not celebrities... Mtchwwwww!!!
God bless you...don't mind Linda
Exactly! Or any of the kadarshans...
What is wrong with what they are wearing Linda?
Because they are not all those white celebs you their ass anytime they put on something worse than these?
This is just one of the several reasons most girls find it difficult to marry. Serious men don't look out for girls like this, they look for the decent ones and marry, while girls like this are just for fucking. Girls better grow up. This kinda dressing will get you a boyfriend and not a husband.
This is the reason why most guys are still single!...SMFH
No biko
...merited happiness
linda, were is our Freeborn the weeping master? Hav u tried to locate him if he is ok? Dis is unlike him o. Pls try to look 4 him cos he's most reason why i visit ur blog. His comments makes me laugh. Pls do somtin.
It's cool for me
Lovely concept.... Linda should open eyes
lovely summer outfit
Insanity
Insanity
wow! lovely summer outfit for this hot season.lol, awon omo irole aiye.
Razz looking creatures. No matter how h*rny I dey, Based on Logistics.. I no fit kemen these type.
We plenty wey dey look for freeborn n stern ooo
Go for one of them for wife.
Nothing wrong with this.....having fun with their age
Exactly... Lost generation
Gush! Is like u are one of them
If any of my siblings just try to wear this, hmmm disown with immediate effect!
It's not a good portrait. Ladies are to dress nicely, cool and decent. God help the new generation
Weeping Freeborn and Apc scammers
Missed him so much
Post a Comment