Sunday, 5 March 2017

Who wore it better? Susan Peters or Shirley Igwe?

Actresses Susan Peters and Shirley Igwe both wore dresses made by Luxury By Feyi to the AMVCA 2017 which took place yesterday. Peters says hers cost £3460 while Igwe's dress costs £2000, according to LBF's website. So we just had to ask, which of these two beautiful actresses wore it better?
Anonymous said...

LIES AT D PRICES OF THOSE UGLY DRESSES THIS OUR FAKE NIGERIAN WANNA BE ACTRESSES THEY CAN LIE FOR AFRICA LINDA PLS STOP ENCOURAGING DEM BIKO .THEY CANT FOOL US ANYMORE

5 March 2017 at 07:57
Nnenne George said...

The yellow dress for me🖒

5 March 2017 at 07:58
WeALTHY ChIC said...

Shirley Igwe did. Hers is finer, it looks more expensive than Susan's and she rocked it better.

5 March 2017 at 08:01

