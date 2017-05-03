Who wore it better? Nicki Minaj or Lil Kim

Nicki Minaj has always been accused of copying rap Queen, Lil Kim. From Lyrics, to beats, to fashion and calling herself the Queen of Hip Hop. Nicki's outfit above has drawn comparisons between this outfit she wore at the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday to Lil Kim's outfit to MTV Video Music awards in 1999. Another photo after the cut...
Who do you think wore it better?
12 comments:
None of dem mbok...they should dress decently mbok
How can you compare what someone wore in 1999 to what was worn in 2017....in 1999 Lil Kim wore it better while in 2017 Nicki Minaj also wore it better.
Bollocks!!!
Both of them wore trash! Rubbish dressings shouldn't have a better one!
Na crazy women from pit of bottomless pit. Shouldn't have post this for the sake of our young youths.
Nikki mehn her boobs tho...
Just a fashion guy's sence of humor should be apply
desecration of womanhood,woman of this days are gradualy loosing sanity
This is the height of moral decay.I stand up to condemn what is evil. Black is black. White is White.
Lil Kim's breast is perky in the outfit. Nicki Minaj is showing us fallen breast. Anything to distract the epic diss she got from Remy Ma
Who wore what better? Abeg both are not wearing anything
The diss isn't who Nicki is, Remy only shared her opinion of nicki.
