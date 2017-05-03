 Who wore it better? Nicki Minaj or Lil Kim | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 5 March 2017

Who wore it better? Nicki Minaj or Lil Kim

Nicki Minaj has always been accused of copying rap Queen, Lil Kim. From Lyrics, to beats, to fashion and calling herself the Queen of Hip Hop. Nicki's outfit above has drawn comparisons between this outfit she wore at the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday to Lil Kim's outfit to MTV Video Music awards in 1999. Another photo after the cut...

Who do you think wore it better?
12 comments:

Vina Saviour said...

None of dem mbok...they should dress decently mbok

5 March 2017 at 08:48
Ohiren's Zone said...

How can you compare what someone wore in 1999 to what was worn in 2017....in 1999 Lil Kim wore it better while in 2017 Nicki Minaj also wore it better.

5 March 2017 at 08:52
Bonita Bislam said...

Bollocks!!!

5 March 2017 at 08:56
Feb Godwin Ikhuoshio said...

Both of them wore trash! Rubbish dressings shouldn't have a better one!

5 March 2017 at 08:56
Anonymous said...

Na crazy women from pit of bottomless pit. Shouldn't have post this for the sake of our young youths.

5 March 2017 at 08:59
Anonymous said...

Nikki mehn her boobs tho...

5 March 2017 at 09:07
Emeka Ibe said...

Just a fashion guy's sence of humor should be apply

5 March 2017 at 09:08
seduction said...

desecration of womanhood,woman of this days are gradualy loosing sanity

5 March 2017 at 09:11
Myfinancialmath said...

This is the height of moral decay.I stand up to condemn what is evil. Black is black. White is White.

5 March 2017 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

Lil Kim's breast is perky in the outfit. Nicki Minaj is showing us fallen breast. Anything to distract the epic diss she got from Remy Ma

5 March 2017 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

Who wore what better? Abeg both are not wearing anything

5 March 2017 at 09:19
Anonymous said...

The diss isn't who Nicki is, Remy only shared her opinion of nicki.

5 March 2017 at 09:24

Post a Comment

