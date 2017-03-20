'Who said jail was hard? Unremorseful child killer boast on Facebook despite being locked up in prison

'Who said jail was hard sniffing lines and living the high life in hmp shotts tooo eazzzzyyy".Earlier on Saturday, he posted: 'Stoned oot ma nut watchin the fitbaw.'
While in another post, he appeared to be looking for some female conversation, asking: 'Wit Wit we durtys gawny mail ees?'
Reacting to his Facebook posts, a spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said:
'We do not comment on individual prisoners. We do not permit access to the internet and therefore to social media sites. SPS cannot close social media profiles. Upon identification of a profile for a prisoner, we request removal from the site. The SPS only has the ability to investigate and request removal of Facebook accounts that are proven to be accessed while a prisoner is in our care'.The spokesperson said Jordan McCready was jailed when he was 17 for kicking teenager Jon Wilson to death in Kilmarnock in 2011.
