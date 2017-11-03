'Who read the news of how you killed our unborn through domestic violence"- Tonto Dikeh reacts to new video claiming she pulled a gun at her husband

Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the new video where it is claimed she pulled a gun at her husband, Olakunle Churchill while fighting during one of their visit to his house in Ghana in 2015.
In a new Instagram post, she called her husband a fraudster, yahoo yahoo boy, alleged he killed their unborn child through domestic violence and asked the policeman to also investigate his 419 schemes. She wrote;
"The truth will always provoke lies..
Laughing and dancing to my New song.. #Readyournews #Gunmyfeet #drunkmyfeet #Liars#
theonlythingyougetrightyourlie s#Thingsyahooboysdo #IliveyoutoGod #Fraudster#Jesuswonalready #Toofocusedonpostivity# saynotodomesticvoilence #tontodikehfoundation# Whoreadsthenewsofhowyoukilledo urunbornsthru domestic violence # Samemanwhoreadyournewsshouldlo okinyoyour419schemesaswell #Godovereverything•••"
