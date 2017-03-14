 White privilege? Police officer refuses to sanction some young ladies disobeying a speed limit | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

White privilege? Police officer refuses to sanction some young ladies disobeying a speed limit

Kylee‏ @kyleejackson1 shared these photos via twitter. According to her, she and her friends were pulled over by a Police officer in Colorado, US while speeding. She however told the officer that she was chasing the sunset and rather than issue a speeding ticket, he decided to escort them.

Problem is, some people feel this wouldn't have been the case if the ladies in questions were black. That a case of Police brutality or something worse would have happened. Do you agree? See another photos after the cut.


