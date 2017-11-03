 Where will you be today Saturday March 11th? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 March 2017

Where will you be today Saturday March 11th?

Beautiful Daughters of Zion. Are you a woman who is hungry for God? Do you want to encounter God in a special way this season? Or are you a Christian who loves to just lay it on the feet of the master in worship.. Do you believe worship takes you to your RHEMA?! If yes then my darling sisters you are specially invited to...



When Women Pray(WWP) South West Zone
"Far Above Rubies Prayer Conference"
Date: Saturday March 11th 2017
Venue:10 degrees event Centre billings way, oregun, Lagos.
Time: 9am prompt
Ministering:
Pastor Opi Agha. President @whenwomenprayintl
Pastor Temilade Zuruike. Zonal Leader @wwplagos

You are not in this world to mark attendance.. Woman Arise and fufil destiny..!! Fulfill purpose..!!

It's time for you to know God for your self!
Invite 10 friends!! Let this go viral.. It promises to be an awesome time in God's presence!!

God bless you as you come.

#faraboverubiesprayerconferenc
e2017 #wwplagos #welcometopeniel
