Where will you be today Saturday March 11th?

When Women Pray(WWP) South West Zone
"Far Above Rubies Prayer Conference"
Date: Saturday March 11th 2017
Venue:10 degrees event Centre billings way, oregun, Lagos.
Time: 9am prompt
Ministering:
Pastor Opi Agha. President @whenwomenprayintl
Pastor Temilade Zuruike. Zonal Leader @wwplagos
You are not in this world to mark attendance.. Woman Arise and fufil destiny..!! Fulfill purpose..!!
It's time for you to know God for your self!
God bless you as you come.
#faraboverubiesprayerconferenc
