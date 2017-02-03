When you're too big to care...

'The pictures show a deposed hippo bull grazing on the riverbank in the afternoon.
'I particularly like the image capturing the head on view because one gets to see just how massive these "river horses" are out of the water.
'He was giving us a confrontational pose here and at one point I actually wondered if he was going to charge our vehicle.
'These massive creatures are so dependent on water that their skin can dry out very quickly being out and exposed to the heat of the day.'
Credit: Daily Mail
No comments:
Post a Comment