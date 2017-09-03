'When I see Donald Trump, I see a stand-up comedian' - Trevor Noah
South African born comedian and host of 'The Daily Show', Trevor Noah says he sees US President, Donald Trump as a stand-up comedian.
Speaking at "The Messy Truth," a town hall series hosted by Van Jones,Trevor Noah said Donald Trump is a lot like a stand-up comedian, he connects with audiences in the same way.
"He knows how to make you laugh at momemts you didn't think you would. He knows how to broach a topic in ways no one normally can".
Watch the video after the cut...
5 comments:
