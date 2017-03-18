 What a president! Donald Trump refuses to shake the hands of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 March 2017

What a president! Donald Trump refuses to shake the hands of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel (video)

If this guy was my president, I would be embarrassed...lol. The German Chancellor was a guest at the White House and during a sit down with Merkel to take photos after their talk, Donald Trump refused to shake her hands. The photographers asked for a handshake and Merkel asked herself, adding please but he refused to shake her hands. When people call him a misogynist, some of his fans start wailing. He's a president, he should act the part. Watch the embarrassing video after the cut...


