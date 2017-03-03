What I meant when I tweeted that anyone who kills a Fulani man takes a death payable in 100 years- Nasir El Rufai

El-Rufai was a guest at the Social Media Week in Lagos yesterday where he said that his tweet was never a threat but rather a call that helped avert a major crisis.
"People are making reference to what I tweeted in 2012. What did I tweet? I tweeted that any person, soldier or not, that kills a Fulani, takes a debt that will be repayable in 100 years. It is a statement of fact. It is not a threat. It is not an incitement to violence and there is a context to it. In 2012, the General Officer commanding of 5 divison of the Nigerian Army in Jos, gave an instruction that it behooves on the governor of Plateau state to wipe out two Fulani settlements just outside Jos on the suspicion that they have weapons. This was reported by the governor of Plateau state and the commander gave the order and I heard about it. I called and said please don't do that. Go and surround the place and search for weapons. But that was not the objective. The Objective was to remove them from the settlement because they are settlers and people that think that that land is their ancestral land, want to take the land. It is not because they had weapons. Now I know the nature of the normadic Fulanis. My great great grand parents used to be such people. If you kill any of them unlawfully, they organise to take revenge no matter how long it takes. Now for me, the danger is that if the Nigerian Army goes and wipes out a Fulani settlement, any person wearing a Nigerian Army uniform in 14 West African countries is at risk because these Fulanis may have relations in Mali, Ghana, Serria Leone, Guinea, and word would go round that the Nigerian Army has created genocide against the Fulanis and anywhere you see a person wearing a Nigerian Army Uniform, is a target for retaliation and I warned the commander that this will happen. He did not listen and that is why I put it on the record so that when it starts happening, nobody would say he was not warned. Ultimately because of that tweet, the commander retracted his plan and they went and surrounded the settlement and searched for weapons and found none. To me, what I did averted a potential disaster but that is being put as if I tweeted something inciting anyone. If you don't believe what I tweeted, go and do what the army wanted to do and see the consequences"he said
33 comments:
International criminal court is waiting for you evil El Rufai. You want to start your presidential campaign and you think this your nonsense write up will fool people. Evil man. God has judged you and sentenced you. Evil man
he said and I quote " Now for me, the danger is that if the Nigerian
Army goes and wipes out a Fulani settlement, any person wearing a
Nigerian Army uniform in 14 West African countries is at risk because
these Fulanis may have relations in Mali, Ghana, Serria Leone, Guinea,
and word would go round that the Nigerian Army has created genocide
against the Fulanis and anywhere you see a person wearing a Nigerian
Army Uniform, is a target for retaliation"
nigeria army have been slaughtering IPOB members. no comment was made against it by El rufia, but just a rumour he heard he was quick to intervene in the defence of foreigners
GOD is watching u
Mr Governor that was a threat, you goofed seriously. You're lucky the gutless Jonathan was our President.
What you said was exactly why you had Audu Maikori arrested.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Liar liar! Anyone who believes anything from this pathological liar's mouth must have his head checked. In all the story he just told he left out the name of the commandant but who cares about the Unnamed commandant. This man is one of the brains behind
Biko haram. He will perish soon.
El rufai shut ur mouth up hypocritical fanatic that tink dey own Nigeria
wicked governor!
El Rufai you are a blood thirsty crook. Your end will come as the two Holstein you sacrificed to become governor.
This man is such a liar! Mehn! See lie
Shame on you El Rufai. You think we have forgotten your bigotry and the continued killings in southern kadun and how you paid the Fulani killers with money from public purse. You will pay dearly for your evil
Story for the gods. Yeye man.
Oh you even say it at all midget fool
Presidential ambition loading. Stupid man. How did you get the billions you declared in asset? Osibanjo beware o
The darkness in this man's heart knows no bounds. God punish you El Rufai.
EL-RUFAI THE MIDGET... KARMA AWAITS YOU FOR THAT STATEMENT
Can't believe I read this rubbish from El Rufai.
This man has no respect for himself as a Governor. Still spewing trash.
Bollocks!!!
This same statement gave the fulanis a push to commit heinous crimes against humanity.This statement is like telling the Fulani's that "You guys are known for vengeance. Never lose that reputation"
El-Rufai sorry to say is a religious bigot just like Fayose.They incite people with their comments and try to give it a different meaning.who are they deceiving?
This does not justify violence. I have the same nature but it is not something to be proud of. Instead of apologizing, he is still smirking about it. I have lost respect this morning.
I HATE THIS GUY
Haha they have come again. He is explaining his tweet 5years late. He did not care to explain then. He was reckless just like Buhari said the baboon would be soaked in blood. Now that he is in power and wants higher office he wants to explain. Oga we sef go school o. We don't need you putting a spin on 140 character tweet. We can read to understand. You are a reckless person. Many people trusted you from your fct days. However you were not Governor for a year yet and you scattered Kaduna by playing religious card. Forget that your ambition to be president. The truth is clear. You can never carry southwest and southeast in an election. You are done. You started with religious bill and shites to make a name. See where you are today?- Newyorker
You're a fool El rufai?
This man should shut the fuck up! He must really think Nigerians are foolish, we can't read anymore abi? Don't know why he hasn't been arrested for this statement yet.
Rubbish.
My take is this, how did he hear of the plan by the Plateau govt, if he can hear of it then the herdsmen can hear and remove the arms. we have a responsibility to police ourselves and tell the truth. so we should be our neighbors keeper and live in harmony by learning to forgive forget and move on to prosperity.
Thank you
Oh!! So it's true after all! What does this small arrogant looking creature think of himself and his folk?? U animals shld lead ur animals to the Niger delta to perpetrate ur crimes and see if ur entire generations wld not be wiped out..... arrogant and criminal immigrants re now the ones issuing warnings to Nigerian soldiers. What a pity!
This defence is one carefully thought out to deflect public opinion about your Fulani bias.
Well done. We have brain we know better.
hmmmm! no comment.
El Rufai maybe thinking we are fools....but I am sorry to inform him that he is the bigger fool
who doesnt know that this man has always been a fool? if whoever kills a fulani mans pays for the death of the fulani till for a 100years, what then happens to a fulani man that kills that man who is not from fulani? next time u should complete ur messages by talking for ur people and against ur people, thats what a true leader does....nonsense upon ingredients...
Ah ahn! What is this man saying??? So the Fulani's now are above the law or what? They will take revenge and murder security operatives as well, or what am i hearing? Is that thier own way of seeking redress or what is this one condoning? See me see wahala o. So everyone should fear them? And he's still saying it openly. A governor? Will they be the first to be evacuated from thier property by government, if at all they were displaced? Shey na today? So what's the threat of murder/Jihadi-like revenge on social media? Thats freaking inciting fam! Damn. I just lost some respect.
Liar I blame Jonathan. U are supposed to be in jail
tHE midget of Kaduna has spoken
I am truly not surprised...El Rufai & Buhari are two of a kind
Post a Comment