'We were worried BBC would never call us again' - Family in viral interview speaks to BBC again

Professor Kelly has now been interviewed again by BBC but this time with his wife and kids and it's absolutely cute.
In the new interview, Kelly introduced his wife, Jung-a Kim and children Marion and James saying he thought the BBC would never call him again for an interview. His wife also cleared the air that many thought she was a nanny in the first video, but she's his wife and not a nanny. Watch the new interview below...
5 comments:
Nice Family.I like the idea of BBC Re-interviewing them for the second time.
Beautiful
Very cute.
Oh that's great and lovely.
