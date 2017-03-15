 'We were worried BBC would never call us again' - Family in viral interview speaks to BBC again | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

'We were worried BBC would never call us again' - Family in viral interview speaks to BBC again

Remember Professor Robert Kelly? The expert on South Korea that appeared on BBC last Friday to discuss the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye but his children gate crashed the interview?

Professor Kelly has now been interviewed again by BBC but this time with his wife and kids and it's absolutely cute.

In the new interview, Kelly introduced his wife, Jung-a Kim and children Marion and James saying he thought the BBC would never call him again for an interview. His wife also cleared the air that many thought she was a nanny in the first video, but she's his wife and not a nanny. Watch the new interview below...
Posted by at 3/15/2017 08:50:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Nice Family.I like the idea of BBC Re-interviewing them for the second time.

15 March 2017 at 08:58
Anonymous said...

Nice Family.I like the idea of BBC Re-interviewing them for the second time.

15 March 2017 at 08:58
Excitment Excit said...

Beautiful

15 March 2017 at 09:08
dupe said...

Very cute.

15 March 2017 at 09:21
daniel ubong said...

Oh that's great and lovely.

15 March 2017 at 09:23

