We performed special rituals to secure Vampire's rescue from Owerri High Court - Herbalist

The notorious kidnapper in South East and South South axis, was killed in a shootout with the police last week Thursday, at Omu Awa forest, in Ikwerre, Rivers State.
According to police sources at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the 55-year-old ‘medicine man’, Iweajuo Gad, was arrested in his shrine at Asoeme Town in Aba, Abia State.
According to the source, “in continuation of the operations in mopping up Vampire’s gang members in the Southeast, IRT operatives arrested one Iweajuo Gad from Asoeme Town in Aba, Abia South Local Council. The suspect is the number one herbalist of Vampire and many other groups of armed robbers and kidnappers.
One of Vampire’s gang members already arrested led detectives to the shrine where the herbalist was arrested. The suspect confessed to have given many bullet repelling charms and ‘disappearance charms’ to Vampire and his group.
"He further confessed to interrogators that he led three herbalists to perform special rituals to secure Vampire’s rescue from the High Court in Owerri. He told detectives that the names of seven prison service officers were brought to him by Vampire’s brother to perfect the rituals that would disorganise and destabilise the officers during the rescue. They were given N200,000 for the ritual and one week after the successful rescue, Vampire sent N500,000 to him."
No comments:
Post a Comment