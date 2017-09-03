 We are hiring; Customer Care Representative at Alpha Femme You | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

We are hiring; Customer Care Representative at Alpha Femme You

Alpha Femme You is the head company of several leading brands that specialize in fashion, health and beauty. We are currently hiring a Customer Care Representative at our firm:
Candidates must possess the following requirements:
  •  Communicates effectively in English Language appropriate for the needs of the audience.
  •  The ability to communicate information and ideas to all age groups.
  •  Effective use of Microsoft Word and Excel.
  •  Ability to multi-task.
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs and cover letters to alphafemmeyou@gmail.com  with the title of the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail. To find out more about Alpha Femme You, visit www.alphafemmeyou.com
