We are hiring; Customer Care Representative at Alpha Femme You

Alpha Femme You is the head company of several leading brands that specialize in fashion, health and beauty. We are currently hiring a Customer Care Representative at our firm:
Candidates must possess the following requirements:
- Communicates effectively in English Language appropriate for the needs of the audience.
- The ability to communicate information and ideas to all age groups.
- Effective use of Microsoft Word and Excel.
- Ability to multi-task.
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs and cover letters to alphafemmeyou@gmail.com
with the title of the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail. To find out more about Alpha Femme You, visit www.alphafemmeyou.com
