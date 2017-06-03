 WATCH: When you talk about natural African female beauty, Kenyan women take first position in the whole world - Mike Ezuruonye | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

WATCH: When you talk about natural African female beauty, Kenyan women take first position in the whole world - Mike Ezuruonye

In an exclusive interview with Edaily's Kenya, Nigerian actor Mike Ezuruonye, said he has not seen women who ooze confidence in their natural beauty than Kenyan women. He said:

"Kenyan women are natural. I have been to lots of places across the world- and I have travelled all over Africa, but what fascinates me most about Kenyan women is how they embrace their identity," said Mike Ezuruonye, who was in Kenya for the premiere of the movie, Brother Jekwu, which he co-produced with Kenya's Juliet Ochieng. "And what I mean with identity is that it is so fulfilling to see people or women who want to identify with their own. From how they (Kenyan women) rock their wrist bands, clothing or necklaces...something speaks Kenyan about them...beyond their attire and accessories. That really Africanness, in regards to female beauty, then Kenya scoops position one in the whole world".
Posted by at 3/06/2017 06:30:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts