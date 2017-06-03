"Kenyan women are natural. I have been to lots of places across the world- and I have travelled all over Africa, but what fascinates me most about Kenyan women is how they embrace their identity," said Mike Ezuruonye, who was in Kenya for the premiere of the movie, Brother Jekwu, which he co-produced with Kenya's Juliet Ochieng. "And what I mean with identity is that it is so fulfilling to see people or women who want to identify with their own. From how they (Kenyan women) rock their wrist bands, clothing or necklaces...something speaks Kenyan about them...beyond their attire and accessories. That really Africanness, in regards to female beauty, then Kenya scoops position one in the whole world".
Monday, 6 March 2017
WATCH: When you talk about natural African female beauty, Kenyan women take first position in the whole world - Mike Ezuruonye
