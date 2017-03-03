Watch store owner in gun battle with three suspected robbers in South Africa
A South African store owner in the mid hours of Tuesday took on three suspected robbers who wanted to rob his shop. The incident which was caught on CCTV, shows the store owner fighting off the robbers who entered and fired shots at him in their bid to steal goods from the shop. According to news24, the store owner killed one of the suspected robbers and wounded his accomplices. This took place at Reservoir Hills Mall in KwzaZulu Natal. Watch the video after the cut...
