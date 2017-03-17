Watch the shocking moment woman leaped from trunk of car to escape alleged abductor
A Brave Alabama woman risked her life when she jumped from the truck of a moving vehicle in a harrowing escape from a man who allegedly abducted her at gunpoint.
According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was abducted in front of her apartment before the abductor forced her into her own car on Tuesday.
Police are now searching for the suspect who they believe was using the woman's ATM card to withdraw money.
Watch the video after the cut...
