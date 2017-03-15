Watch: Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' in New Hilarious Episode of Dele Issues Titled 'No Retreat No Surrender'

The hilarious video, which is self-produced, tells the story of a young man named Dele, who came up with a very hilarious idea on how to collect the money his friend, Ochuko, owed him.
Unknown to him, his friend also had his own vices on how to avoid payment. Both friends were later shocked at the outcome of their show of power.
Samuel Ajibola announced Dele Issues nationwide on the 7th of March, 2017 via his Instagram page.
'Dele Issues' represents 'Daily Issues', which covers the experiences of individuals who find themselves in different situations.
