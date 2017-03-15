 Watch: Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' in New Hilarious Episode of Dele Issues Titled 'No Retreat No Surrender' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Watch: Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' in New Hilarious Episode of Dele Issues Titled 'No Retreat No Surrender'

AMVCA best comedy act winner (MNET Recognition) Samuel Ajibola, popularly referred to as 'Spiff' of the TV series 'The Johnsons' has officially released the first episode of his new skits tagged 'Dele Issues'.



The hilarious video, which is self-produced, tells the story of a young man named Dele, who came up with a very hilarious idea on how to collect the money his friend, Ochuko, owed him.

 Unknown to him, his friend also had his own vices on how to avoid payment. Both friends were later shocked at the outcome of their show of power.
Samuel Ajibola announced Dele Issues nationwide on the 7th of March, 2017 via his Instagram page.

'Dele Issues' represents 'Daily Issues', which covers the experiences of individuals who find themselves in different situations.
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNbwOWZF1gU

Follow Samuel Ajibola skit on Instagram - @samajibola and Twitter - @samajibola01
Follow conversation on social; use #DeleIssues
Posted by at 3/15/2017 08:49:00 am

3 comments:

Debbie Chelsea said...

Loool😂, spiff my man

15 March 2017 at 08:53
Anonymous said...

This guy is a mad man. Too hilarious

15 March 2017 at 09:10
HRH EKEH ( King of all Kingdoms) said...

Hilarious...see gobe

15 March 2017 at 09:37

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts