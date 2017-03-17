 Watch the moment burglars in South Africa are interrupted by hidden cameraman | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

A hilarious video taken in South Africa shows three burglars trying to break the gate of a Johannesburg property open. Unknown to them, they are being recorded by a hidden cameraman who alerts them to his presence with a knowing cough. They freeze when they realise they are being filmed before nervously looking around and running off.
The incident took place on 8th Street in the suburb of Orange Grove. Chairperson of the Norwood Community Policing Forum Wandile Yani said:
 'It is clear that they have no respect for the law.  They have no respect for anyone, seeing that they can do this in the middle of the day.'
But Mr Yani was left frustrated by the lack of police response.
He added:
'All the police stations have a crime prevention unit. Where were the police? Where was the police car? This is not crime prevention.'  
Watch the video below...



