Watch how a former politician opened fire at his son over land dispute

In the video that has been circulating on social media, Jackson Kibort, a former KANU Chairman is seen firing shots at his son Ezekiel Kibor, on their farm near Eldoret.
Kibor is seen firing a pistol while moving closer to Ezekiel, who then ducks and escapes from the area.
Narrating the incident to the Star, Ezekiel said his father shot at him when he found him supervising work on a disputed 200-acre piece of land that is part of Kibor’s expansive 2,000-acre Kabenes Farm.
'The portion of land where he found me is registered in my name and he knows it yet he doesn’t want me to use it. Were it not that the gun failed I would be dead because he fired directly at me with the intention to kill.”
Ezekiel said he reported the incident at Eldoret police station, adding that police have not taken any action.
'They seem to be reluctant. They told me to go away and that they would later call me to record my statement,' he said.
Jackson Kibor
