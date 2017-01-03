 Waje rocks blonde hair in stunning new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Waje rocks blonde hair in stunning new photos

Singer, Waje rocked blonde hair on the set of her video shoot...more photos after the cut...



12 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

She cute sha


...merited happiness

1 March 2017 at 09:02
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Words Aren't Just Enough... my bae anytime, anyway # stunning

1 March 2017 at 09:02
Anonymous said...

Not stunning Biko.. she's okay

1 March 2017 at 09:09
Olaaliu said...

She looks ugly🙍😕😕😮

1 March 2017 at 09:11
Geenah Tunga said...

Even I I comment you won't publish it.

1 March 2017 at 09:21
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Gimme some Waje ❤️



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

1 March 2017 at 09:21
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Not cool at all.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

1 March 2017 at 09:38
Anonymous said...

he looks like a shemale in the first pic..just saying

1 March 2017 at 10:05
Anonymous said...

SHE'S OLD NOW

1 March 2017 at 10:11
OSINANL said...

SEEN...

1 March 2017 at 10:11
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Nice

Long live LIB

1 March 2017 at 10:12
chinelo okafor said...

She's pretty but the hair is a No no for her..

1 March 2017 at 10:19

