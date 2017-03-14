 Vladimir Putin says Clinton campaign advisers met with the Russians | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Vladimir Putin says Clinton campaign advisers met with the Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman and press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, had an interview this weekend with the unsurprising revelation that the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, who was associated with former National Security Advisor, Mike Flynn, also met "with people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary”.

Peskov related the information to CNN host Fareed Zakaria. He said:
“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” Dmitry Peskov said. ”There are lots of specialists in politology, people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary."
He didn't mention any names of the Democrats who supposedly met with Sergey Kislyak.

Source: The Hill
