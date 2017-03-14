Vladimir Putin says Clinton campaign advisers met with the Russians

Peskov related the information to CNN host Fareed Zakaria. He said:
“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” Dmitry Peskov said. ”There are lots of specialists in politology, people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary."He didn't mention any names of the Democrats who supposedly met with Sergey Kislyak.
Source: The Hill
