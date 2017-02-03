Viral video of black woman dancing naked in public to Sia's 'Cheap Thrills'
Indeed many are mad but few are roaming. A video of a naked black woman dancing in public, her nipples and pubic area covered with money, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons with people calling out black women for choosing to reduce themselves to sex objects.
In the video, the woman can be seen at an outdoor diner, dancing, while people handed money to her. After she had collected enough, she took it to the streets. What's surprising is that the people around are smiling and cheering her on. No one seems to think it unusual.
Below is the video...
Where else is this acceptable but on Ocean Drive in Miami. It's an every day scene.
