Villagers dissect a Crocodile after it swallowed an 8-year-old boy in Zimbabwe (Photos/Video)
Mushumbi villagers in Zimbabwe dissected a crocodile after the aquatic reptile swallowed an 8-year-old boy at the Hunyani river on Monday.
According to bulawayo24, the crocodile was shot on Tuesday and was then cut open and the young boy's remains were found in the beast's stomach. The remains were buried on Wednesday. More photos and the disturbing video after the cut...
Lord have mercy.
This is sad
Phew! May the soul of the poor boy rest in peace.
~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
What a sad tale...RIP little boy
