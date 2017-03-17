 Villagers dissect a Crocodile after it swallowed an 8-year-old boy in Zimbabwe (Photos/Video​) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Villagers dissect a Crocodile after it swallowed an 8-year-old boy in Zimbabwe (Photos/Video​)

Mushumbi villagers in Zimbabwe dissected a crocodile after the aquatic reptile swallowed an 8-year-old boy at the Hunyani river on Monday.
According to bulawayo24, the crocodile was shot on Tuesday and was then cut open and the young boy's remains were found in the beast's stomach. The remains were buried on Wednesday. More photos and the disturbing video after the cut...






4 comments:

ngfineface said...

Lord have mercy.

17 March 2017 at 11:09
Toy baby said...

This is sad

17 March 2017 at 11:12
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Phew! May the soul of the poor boy rest in peace.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 March 2017 at 11:18
£earn $MARTPHONE Repairing (click) said...

What a sad tale...RIP little boy

~2016 Bestselling book

17 March 2017 at 11:50

