Videos: Runtown performs at another sold out concert in Washington DC

On Saturday, March 11, 2017 Nigerian superstar, Runtown headlined the historic Ghana at 60 Independence Celebration extravaganza that held in Washington DC.
At the sold out concert that held right inside the famous Howard Event Center in Washington, the award winning Eric Many frontline act serenaded the audience with beautiful music alongside his dedicated live band.
The exclusive event was attended by the creme del la creme also witnessed an exquisite night of glamour, fashion, music, cocktails and connections to celebrate the legacy, rich history and culture of one of Africa's greatest nations, Ghana and at the end of the show everyone had the phrase ‘Mad Over You’ on their lips as they made their way home.
Watch below...
No comments:
Post a Comment