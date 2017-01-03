Video/Photos: Housemaid hired from Cotonou accused of stealing N5m from her boss just 9 days after she was employed

Kumenu Tope Samenu, pictured above, a housemaid hired from Cotonou, has confessed on camera to stealing hard currencies from her boss' room in Lagos. In a video shared online, the alleged thief confessed that while her madam was out of the house, she would use a spare key to gain entrance into her room and steal her money which is usually in Dollars and Pounds.
Tope then opened a bank account where she keeps the proceeds from her stealing. At the time she was caught, she had stole as much as N5 million. She allegedly also stole pounds from the bag of a visitor to the home.
Watch the video of the alleged thief confessing to the crime, below...
people shuld stop hiring imbeciles dey don't knw in d name of housemaid
