VIDEO: That awkward moment Donald Trump refused to shake Angela Merkel's hand in the Oval office

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel met with President Donald Trump for the first time Friday, and the meeting between the two world leaders was very awkward. During the photo op, journalists requested that the two world leaders shake hands. They made the request several times, Trump acted like he didn't hear them or maybe he truly didn't hear them, but the Chancellor turned towards hi and ked if he wanted a handshake but Trump didn't respond.He wasn't looking at her at that moment so, again, it's possible he probably didn't hear her because the room was noisy.
Then during the press conference, Trump repeated his allegations that President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones and her phone, adding that —"at least we have that in common," he told Merkel.
He also called a German newspaper "fake news" after a reporter asked him a question.
He avoided looking at the German chancellor most of the time.
Twitter users didn't miss the awkward moments and expressed their embarrassment. Watch the video and read some of the tweets below:
Photographers: Can we get a handshake?— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 17, 2017
Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake?
Trump: *no response*
Merkel: *makes awkward face* pic.twitter.com/ehgpCnWPg7
