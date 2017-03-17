Video: Sombody out there would love me with my big teeth- BBN housemate, Bisola, replies TTT after he mocked her physical attributes

Big Brother Naija contestant, Thin Tall Tony mocked Bisola's physical attributes while
they were doing their chores this morning. Although they are
supposed to be "lovebirds", Bisola appeared uneasy at TTT's remarks
about her body. She replied him saying
"You actually
rubed it in my face that I have got big teeth. You could actually rub it
in my face that I am fat. Its fine. I appreciate it.
Somebody out there
would love me, love my teeth the way it is, would love my body, would
love how fat and big I am. Somebody out there would love everything
about me. You were laughing, making fun about me but its fine"she said. Watch the video after below...
