Friday, 17 March 2017

Video: Sombody out there would love me with my big teeth- BBN housemate, Bisola, replies TTT after he mocked her physical attributes

Big Brother Naija contestant, Thin Tall Tony mocked Bisola's physical attributes while they were doing their chores this morning. Although they are supposed to be "lovebirds", Bisola appeared uneasy at TTT's remarks about her body. She replied him saying
"You actually rubed it in my face that I have got big teeth. You could actually rub it in my face that I am fat. Its fine. I appreciate it. Somebody out there would love me, love my teeth the way it is, would love my body, would love how fat and big I am. Somebody out there would love everything about me. You were laughing, making fun about me but its fine"she said. Watch the video after below...
