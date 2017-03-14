Video: See the moment a crocodile bit a circus performer in the face

The regular animal that had been performing the stunt for many years had died earlier in the day and it was left to an inexperienced younger stand-in reptile. Pham Van High, Thanh Liem District Chairman, said the circus troupe was part of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and officials were now investigating and speaking to witnesses. He said:
'There was rainy weather on Saturday evening but the circus entertainers did not want to betray the audience. 'Prior to the performances, the circus brought a crocodile but unfortunately it died and the replacement crocodile was put on instead. 'Fortunately, the actor was only wounded in the incident. Now he is being treated in hospital in Henan province. By this morning, the health situation of the actor was better. 'An investigation has been handed over to the police chiefs.'
