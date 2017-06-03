 Video: Runtown performs with Davido in Ghana at 60 independence concert | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Video: Runtown performs with Davido in Ghana at 60 independence concert

On Saturday, March 5, 2017 Nigerian superstar, Runtown headlined a sold out concert as he headlined the Ghana at 60 celebrations in the United States.

The Eric Many frontline act serenaded the audience with beautiful music with his dedicated live band and applause and crowd reaction, it was obvious they were having a swell time.
The event went down at E-Hall, Atlanta Georgia and one of the biggest highlight of the night was when he brought brought Davido on the stage as his special celebrity guests.

Together they took fans on a memorable journey as they performed their smash hit duet "Gallardo".
Posted by at 3/06/2017 02:46:00 pm

2 comments:

11 Ways to Make Your Smartphone's Battery Last 3x Longer said...

Cool.

6 March 2017 at 14:48
HowWriter Blog said...

Runtown is the man. Infact, he runs the town.

Do you wish to get tutorials on how to do anything? Visit HowWriter

6 March 2017 at 14:59

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts