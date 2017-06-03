Video: Runtown performs with Davido in Ghana at 60 independence concert

The Eric Many frontline act serenaded the audience with beautiful music with his dedicated live band and applause and crowd reaction, it was obvious they were having a swell time.
The event went down at E-Hall, Atlanta Georgia and one of the biggest highlight of the night was when he brought brought Davido on the stage as his special celebrity guests.
Together they took fans on a memorable journey as they performed their smash hit duet "Gallardo".
2 comments:
Cool.
Runtown is the man. Infact, he runs the town.
