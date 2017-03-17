 Video: 'Missing' French tourist found wandering around Bangkok completely naked | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Video: 'Missing' French tourist found wandering around Bangkok completely naked

A naked French tourist, who had been missing for several days, was spotted walking naked around completely naked near Khao San Road, Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday afternoon, March 15th. The police tried to talk to her but she got scared and started running, they chased her and covered her up. She was taken in a van to the local Chana Songkhram police station.
Chana Songkhram police say there is no suspicion that the woman was attacked.The woman’s mother has reportedly flown to Bangkok in the hope of being reunited with her daughter. Rescue worker Jakchai Banyensakul, who took the pictures and video, said:
‘The woman was found in Khao San Road. "It was very hot, and there are a lot of tourists there. It’s mainly foreign backpackers here so we think she is on a travelling trip. She wasn’t making any sense. She will not say what happened to her and she refused to answer any questions in English and Thai"
A police spokesman said:
"The woman was found without any clothes. She was uncooperative and has not said anything. She wasn’t making any sense. She will not say what happened to her and she refused to answer any questions" See video here:

