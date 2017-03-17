Video: 'Missing' French tourist found wandering around Bangkok completely naked

Chana Songkhram police say there is no suspicion that the woman was attacked.The woman’s mother has reportedly flown to Bangkok in the hope of being reunited with her daughter. Rescue worker Jakchai Banyensakul, who took the pictures and video, said:
‘The woman was found in Khao San Road. "It was very hot, and there are a lot of tourists there. It’s mainly foreign backpackers here so we think she is on a travelling trip. She wasn’t making any sense. She will not say what happened to her and she refused to answer any questions in English and Thai"A police spokesman said:
"The woman was found without any clothes. She was uncooperative and has not said anything. She wasn’t making any sense. She will not say what happened to her and she refused to answer any questions" See video here:
