Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Video: Man stoned to death after he was caught defiling dead body of his 11-year-old daughter

48-year-old man was stoned to death by his family members after he was found defiling the body of his daughter at his home in Kuresoi North, Kenya. According to Nairobi News, prior to the incident the man and his family members were making burial arrangements of the 11-year-old girl, who died of a heart condition. Confirming the incident, the area chief, Kuria Mburu said.
“His wife said she got suspicious when her husband kept sneaking into the room where his daughter’s body laid. She decided to follow him and found him in the act. She raised an alarm, alerting his five daughters and other relatives who beat him to death."
One of the neighbours said she heard screams while working in her shamba about 500 metres away, but upon reaching the compound, the man’s lifeless body lay outside his house surrounded by the family. His body was later taken to Molo Sub county mortuary.
Deputy Commissioner Baraza Wafula, who also confirmed the incident said police had started investigations into the matter.
“This is a police case. The law does not encourage people to kill others in the name of justice.
The deceased wife who had travelled to Kericho town in preparation of a cleansing ceremony.
According to the Kalenjin customs, a ritual has to be done by elders of the clan to cleanse the body of the man and his immediate family from evil spirits before burial. The decision to conduct a burial ceremony is then left at the discretion of the family.

However, a source in the family who sought anonymity, revealed that the two would be buried on the same day but no burial ceremony will be done for the man.
“His body will be buried on Friday morning during the ritual, after which a memorial service and the normal funeral proceedings will be carried out for the girl."
3 comments:

1 March 2017 at 05:16
Esther Norah said...

Na wa o orishirishi. Was it for ritual reasons or wot. Seems he must hav been sleeping wit her even wen she was alive. Buh killing him was way too far, period

1 March 2017 at 05:20
Kingston said...

Exactly wat shud av been done to d bastard who defiled an eleven month old.Av been feeling very bitter ever since I read that piece.
We are fast having beasts in human form dominate d normal thinking beings nd d earlier we reduced them,d lesser risk we stand of them one day making their ways seem normal and sane to society.

1 March 2017 at 05:41

