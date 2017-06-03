Video: Man drinks a full bottle of Tequila to win a $630 bet, dies minutes later

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to El Universal, Mejia approached a table where a group of men were betting money on how much tequila they could drink in a single gulp and asked to join.
He boasted to the men that he could drink a full bottle of tequila on a $630 bet, which everyone accepted.
Mejia was first seen on his feet drinking the tequila straight from the bottle. When he finished, they handed him the money but a few seconds later he starts to wobble and lose consciousness. People had to help him stand, then he laid on the ground and eventually died while music was still blaring in the club.
He was rushed to a nearby clinic where his death was confirmed.
The management of the place, the Vacca Lounge, released a statement denying their involvement in the bet and the young man's death. It read:
"The only contests we ever do are dance contests or costume contests, with the award of bottle of champagne or other drink,”.According to local news reports, Mejia was a regular patron at the club and had recently become a father.
Watch the video below:
@donfelixSPM Kelvin Mejía de 23 años, resultó muerto luego de ingerir una 🍾 de tequila en un concurso por 30mil, en Vacca Lounge La Romana 😳 pic.twitter.com/UKzx1BSbNt— Pao González (@PaolaG_B) February 28, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment