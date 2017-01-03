Video: Despite the fear of President Buhari, there is still monumental fraud in the oil sector- Dino Melaye

At the house plenary yesterday, Dino alleged that some oil companies are making as much as N2 billion from illegally lifting Diesel at the depots.
According to Dino, NNPC lacked large tank farms to store the amount of diesel it refines and so it approaches some private tank farm owners to store excess refined diesel products.
He alleged that with the connivance of some NNPC officials, the stored diesel products disappear from the private tank farms and then there is a sharing formular between the NNPC officials and the private tank farm owners. He further alleged that NNPC has collected a total of N5.1 trillion as subsidy.
According to Dino, between 2006 and 2015, as oil marketers import fuel into the country, NNPC also imported fuel and collected subsidy payments on the imported fuel.
Sen. Dino Melaye representing Kogi west speaks on corruption in Oil Sector.: https://t.co/yU9XVVYMRT via @YouTube— Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 28, 2017
